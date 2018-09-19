A true local calls it 'The Bay', not 'Byron'

Byron Bay as it was.

Byron Bay as it was. Contributed

WHAT is good about Byron Bay?

For me it is about memories about what Byron Bay was to me 70-plus years ago.

Freedom to roam as a youngster without parental concern.

To spend time at a beach without crowds.

To go shooting rabbits at the Tallow beach rifle range.

To fish the rocks at the cape.

To take a sled (homemade) to the lighthouse and ride the sloping hill to the beach below.

To swim in the deep clear blue water in the Belongil Creek.

Later on to have my first job at the sand mining company.

To fish from the jetty and just lay back and listen to the waves and gaze at the stars with the fishing line out with no bait so that you didn't get disturbed.

Dances Saturday nights at the "Seabreeze" dance hall.

To spend hours days and nights as a member of the surf club.

To combine both the dance and the surf club Saturday nights by first going to the dance then after the dance getting out the surf boat with four others and rowing out to the Julian rocks and fish until daylight.

To know almost everyone in the town and to have almost everyone know you.

To leave your bike or car unlocked day and night anywhere in town.

To live in a house where the doors were never locked and indeed open most times.

To be there when the cyclone destroyed the jetty and the fishing fleet.

To be the first person hired by the whaling company and see the first whale processed.

Other memories galore.

A different Byron Bay to the one I see now.

One that we called "The Bay" not "Byron".

In my days "Byron" was a name for a sausage made by Norco.

I'm thankful for the memories.

Neil Hargreaves,

Ex resident of The Bay.