Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin. Contributed
News

True crime podcast about Wolvi mother's death debuts today

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Apr 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUE crime podcast hosted by former Gympie police officers who attended the shocking death scene of Wolvi mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin will debut on streaming services this weekend.

The first episode of Beenham Valley Road, named after the location of the 27-year-old's horrific death on July 18 2014, will be available today, in line with her birthday.

Hosts Tom Daunt (also a former The Gympie Times journalist) and Jamie Pultz will speak with numerous guests throughout the series, including Kirra's mother Alison Kirkness and The Gympie Times senior journalist Arthur Gorrie, who reported on her death in its immediate fallout.

READ MORE: 105 bruises but no clue to young mum's death

GRIM MEMORIES: Former Gympie police officers and Beenham Valley Road creators Jamie Pultz and Tom Daunt will drop the first episode of their true crime series on the suspicious death of Wolvi mother Kirra McLoughlin (inset) today.
GRIM MEMORIES: Former Gympie police officers and Beenham Valley Road creators Jamie Pultz and Tom Daunt will drop the first episode of their true crime series on the suspicious death of Wolvi mother Kirra McLoughlin (inset) today. Josh Preston

The podcast, produced in real time with an undetermined number of episodes, will aim to air a new episode every second Saturday.

"We've already uncovered a lot more than people have ever heard before, we've had Kirra's mum say she's never known this much," Mr Pultz said.

A report published last week stated Kirra was "bashed and catastrophically brain-damaged, her fragile 159cm frame covered in more than 100 bruises" when she died in what her family says were "the most horrific and suspicious cirumstances."

Follow the podcast by searching Beenham Valley Road on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the podcast's official website.

beenham valley road cold case editors picks gympie crime gympie news gympie region podcast suspicious death true crime true crime podcast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Lazy, greedy, irresponsible': Fury over dumping of waste

    'Lazy, greedy, irresponsible': Fury over dumping of waste

    News THE council is calling for help to find the people who dumped 10 tonnes of waste near Lismore.

    20 jobs gone after electrical business goes bust

    premium_icon 20 jobs gone after electrical business goes bust

    Business The business had offices in Lismore and Casino

    The forgotten plan to rescue Lismore

    premium_icon The forgotten plan to rescue Lismore

    Environment A flood plan 40 years in the making

    'Critical situation' for town's water supply

    premium_icon 'Critical situation' for town's water supply

    Environment 'Critical situation' for town's water supply