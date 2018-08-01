Trucks ready to roll through town

BLINGED UP: The North Coast Petroleum Transport Casino Truck Show rolls into town for the seventh year.

BLINGED UP: The North Coast Petroleum Transport Casino Truck Show rolls into town for the seventh year. Susanna Freymark

WHEN you can smell polish and tyre shine, you know that the Casino Truck Show has rolled around.

The 2018 North Coast Petroleum Transport Casino Truck Show will take place on August 4, with organisers saying that it is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

The annual event showcases some of Australia's most spectacular working, vintage and restored trucks.

The event kicks off at 9am with markets, face painting and jumping castles, followed by over 150 vehicles rumbling through Johnston St and Centre St for the Westlawn Truck Parade at 10am.

The event is shaping up to be one of the biggest so far, with new event highlights promising that it will be a great day for both trucking families and the general public to celebrate the industry that carries the nation.

Casino Truck Show president Stuart George said that they have been overwhelmed by the response to the event over previous years.

"Visitors and families travel from across the state and with free entry to the event for spectators, it makes Casino the place to be on the first weekend of August," Mr George said.

"Having over $12,000 worth of cash and prizes up for grabs this year will attract both local and interstate trucking companies and will add new dimensions to the show."

He said the free event attracts many visitors to town, while the main street bursts to life with 'wall to wall trucks'.

There will be much more than just horsepower on show this weekend, with the event hosting markets, industry displays, food stalls, amusement rides and live music by popular local band, Occa Rock.

High-flying fun with Showtime FMX

For the first time, the Showtime FMX team flying high in our local streets, with multiple exciting stunt performances.

Showtime FMX is Australia's original, longest running and most successful freestyle moto x team.

Watch as the riders sore through the air performing tricks such as rock solids, turn downs, heart attacks, backflips, backflip variations and much more heart stopping action.

The death-defying shows will take place at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm throughout the day on Walker Street, in front of Casino Tyre Professionals/Bridgestone.

'A pleasure to be a part of'

North Coast Petroleum were first invited to become the major sponsors of the Casino Truck Show back in 2016.

Project manager Phil Mallon said that the company saw it as a 'great opportunity to support our local transport industry, of which we are a part, as well as enjoy the day out with customers and friends'.

The Casino Truck Show is a huge event where drivers and companies get to show off their trucks to the public and receive well-earned recognition for the long hours and hard work that comes with being dedicated to the transport industry.

"It is a great family day with plenty of activities for everyone, the kids really love the big rigs," Mr Mallon said.

"We are very happy we took up this opportunity back then and North Coast Petroleum looks forward to remaining a big part of the Casino Truck Show for many years to come."

Event highlights:

9am to 3pm: markets, food stalls, amusements, clowns and face painting

10am: Westlawn Truck Parade through Johnston St & Centre St

11.30 to 3.30pm: Live Music by Occa Rock on stage near the Mafeking lamp roundabout

11.30pm, 12.30pm, 1.30pm: Showtime FMX motoX stunt performance

2pm: Truck Show Presentation & prize draw at the stage near the Mafeking lamp roundabout

Until 3.30pm: entertainment by Occa Rock

Note: The CBD will be closed off along Barker St, Walker St and Canterbury St