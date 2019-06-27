Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUEL TANK BURST: Fire & Rescue Goonellabah's Hazmat unit is with other emergency services at the scene of of a B-double tank rupture on the Pacific Hwy on Thursday morning.
FUEL TANK BURST: Fire & Rescue Goonellabah's Hazmat unit is with other emergency services at the scene of of a B-double tank rupture on the Pacific Hwy on Thursday morning.
News

Truck's fuel tank bursts on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
by
27th Jun 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services, including three firefighting crews, are at the scene of a Hazmat incident after the fuel tank of B-double truck ruptured earlier today.

Fire & Rescue Ballina Leading Station Officer, Erin Rampling, said crews from Ballina, Goonellabah and a Rural Fire Service crew were at the scene on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico.

"Around 6.30am we were called when a B-double had a ruptured fuel tank," he said.

"This has been contained by Fire & Rescue units from Ballina who sent 211 pumper and the Goonellabah 316 Hazmat crew.

"An RFS crew is there and Ballina Council have a street sweeper on site."

Mr Rampling said that, fortunately, the fuel rupture was not serious.

"The crews have cleared the highway and clean-up in process in process," he said.

"Our crews are still out there."

A RMS spokeswoman said staff have responded to the incident and are managing traffic flow.

ballina fire & rescue hazamt pacific highway pimlico rms rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    News THE court heard the Northern Rivers solicitor, who has family ties to Serge Benhayon, was "deflecting responsibility" for her conduct.

    'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    premium_icon 'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    Environment Water supplies are rapidly decreasing in Tenterfield

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Crime The Belgian backpacker has been missing since May 31

    Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    premium_icon Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    Council News Mayor says the plan will save people money