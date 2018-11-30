Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Queensland fires: Aerial footage
News

Trucks and traffic delayed by Mount Larcom blaze

Gregory Bray
by
29th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER 200 trucks and travellers spent the night sleeping on the side of the road at the Calliope crossroads.

The long line of trucks carrying food stuffs, industrial and farm machinery and construction materials were parked on the northern bound lane on the Bruce Highway.

STUCK TRUCKIES: L-R (back) Mark Parry, Patrick Wilko, Richie Reeves and Paul Starling (front) were keen to get moving once the highway re-opened.
STUCK TRUCKIES: L-R (back) Mark Parry, Patrick Wilko, Richie Reeves and Paul Starling (front) were keen to get moving once the highway re-opened. Greg Bray

A Burua resident said the queue stretched for nearly two kilometres.

The highway was closed to traffic late yesterday afternoon as thick smoke covered the road.

 

STUCK TRUCKS: Over 200 trucks were forced to spend the night on the side of the highway near Calliope on Wednesday night.
STUCK TRUCKS: Over 200 trucks were forced to spend the night on the side of the highway near Calliope on Wednesday night. Greg Bray

The fires swept around Mount Larcom and jumped the highway to the south of the Gladstone turn off.

At 9pm Wednesday night the highway remained closed due to the potential of burning trees falling across the road.

An excavator removed the trees on Thursday morning and the highway re-opened at 8.30am this morning.

 

STUCK TRUCKS: Over 200 trucks were forced to spend the night on the side of the highway near Calliope on Wednesday night.
STUCK TRUCKS: Over 200 trucks were forced to spend the night on the side of the highway near Calliope on Wednesday night. Greg Bray

Truck drivers Mark Parry, Patrick Wilko, Richie Reeves and Paul Starling said they didn't mind making the unplanned stop as it hadn't been too far to walk to the nearby service station, but they were keen to get going again.

"I suppose it makes a change from being stuck next to flooded rivers," Mr Parry said.

calliope calliope crossroads cq fires mount larcom fires
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Long-time kindy neighbour gets adorable birthday party

    premium_icon Long-time kindy neighbour gets adorable birthday party

    News GREAT great grandmother Dawn Allen smiled from ear to ear as an entire kindy class ate her birthday cake.

    Weather bureau tips summer to bring hotter than usual temps

    premium_icon Weather bureau tips summer to bring hotter than usual temps

    Weather "Temperatures aren't looking average at all"

    DV victims facing language and cultural barrier on the rise

    DV victims facing language and cultural barrier on the rise

    News Refuge providers facing unique challenges

    'Somebody think of the children': Nude beach move response

    premium_icon 'Somebody think of the children': Nude beach move response

    Council News Motion to establish trial of nude beach at Belongil being considered

    Local Partners