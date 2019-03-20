Truckies turfed out of rest area

MOVED ON: Truckies have lost another rest area in NSW with the permanent closure of the Teven Road - West Ballina hotspot.

MOVED ON: Truckies have lost another rest area in NSW with the permanent closure of the Teven Road - West Ballina hotspot. Marc Stapelberg

THE closure of a popular rest area near the NSW city of Ballina has left many truckies who used the popular spot fuming.

One concerned truckie who works in the area rang Big Rigs to let us know that many drivers are parking up on the side of the road after Roads and Maritime shuttered the Teven Road-West Ballina stop-off in February.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity he said he fears for their safety.

"I don't like to see truck drivers sleeping on the side of the road; I've done it enough myself," said the local tipper driver who also sent through pics to support what he'd seen.

Our Facebook followers were already linking the rest stop closure with a B-double crash in the area on February 21.

"I'd be interested to know if the closure of yet another rest area - the one at Ballina only a few kms before this - contributed to this," wrote Mark Paisley.

"They close the only reasonable rest area for that section that was always full, yet don't offer an alternative.

The Teven Road site at West Ballina was selected for the development of a new highway service centre, as it is ideally situated at the junction of the Pacific and Bruxner highways, and is expected to open in April 2020, according to the RMS website.

RMS told Big Rigs that it has strategically identified locations at regular intervals on the new highway route to make goods and services - including fuel and food - available to road users choosing to take a break.

"Alternative facilities are located south of Ballina on the Pacific Highway at Wardell, north at Tyagarah and the Chinderah Service Centre, or west on the Bruxner Highway at Bonalbo Road," said a spokesperson in response to our question about where truckies are supposed to rest now.