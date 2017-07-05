Truckies help truckies after Flynn collapse

JOB OFFERS: Some of the fifty drivers who have been told they no longer have a job after Flynn Transport prepares to go into liquidation.

THE ROAD Transport industry has reached out in support of the drivers who recently lost their jobs in the liquidation of Alstonville based company Flynn Transport.

In response to the news of the insolvency that left over 60 heavy vehicle workers out of a job, a number of NSW companies have put their hands up to offer positions to the now unemployed drivers.

James Daniel of Spinning Wheels was one of the first few company owners who offered to help.

"My heart really goes out to them, I have had a few friends made redundant and have gone belly up because of mortgages, it makes it very hard on some of these blokes," Mr Daniel said.

"I have a few trucks at the moment, and the mob my company is contracted with are great, we have a lot of work on so if drivers are keen they can call to come on board.

"We specialise in pre-cast panel work, and have plenty to do so I thought why not pass my number on."

Though the company is based in Wetherill Park in Sydney, a while away from the Flynn Transport base Mr Daniel hopes his offer may be a bit of help to some.

"Truck drivers all get along and help each other. I know for older drivers it's often a struggle to get another job, but I think often they are some of the better drivers, with so much experience and always keep their truck clean," he said.

"Just give me a call and I'll ask a few questions and see what we can do," he said.

Nathan Attard from On Road Transport Australia who was similarly based further south, was also offering positions to the out of work drivers.

"Well we all know what its like to have to struggle so of course we would put it out there," he said.

"I have four trucks myself at the moment but transport is really hard, there are a lot of businesses shutting down and drivers being left with mortgages.

"So if I can help someone find a job it will be a good thing," he said.

"I've been in the industry since I was 29 and started own company, we have old school values and are happy to work with people willing to have a go."

Mr Attard said drivers with container experience and wharf access cards (MISC card) were preferred.

Call James Daniel: 0457967186

Call Nathan Attard: 0408464539