Truckie's heartache inspires body transformation

Reuben White has lost 40 kgs and intends to lose another 20kgs. Rob Williams

REUBEN White is missing something from his life.

Since starting training at Me Fitness at Springfield he's lost a whopping 40 kilos.

He has won two back to back challenges at the gym and is now in the running to win a third, which has never been done before.

Weighing in at nearly 180kg before he started, Mr White said it hadn't been easy.

"I was nearly 180kg, my biggest weight.

"The hardest was the start. But it got easier.

"Everyone's gotta start somewhere."

Mr White started training for an hour in the mornings and attending classes at the gym at nights.

"I was going to the gym constantly and stuck to their eating plan," Mr White said.

While he's not going as frequently now that he's started working 12-hour shifts as a truck driver, he's still eating right.

Instead of eating deep fried food and carb loaded meals he's eating clean.

"I feel a lot more energetic and I'm not as tired," he said.

"I was a couch potato. Now I get to run more. I'm lifting weights and I feel a lot better now."

While Mr White has always had health issues that's not what led him to joining the gym.

"I've always had gout and my dad had diabetes so I could get that any time, and I have high blood pressure.

"But that wasn't my main push. I was sick of being overweight and tired of not being able to do fun stuff."

The turning point for him going to the gym was the death of his little brother.

"He's always been my motivation," he said.

Mr White said he wife was happy with the changes.

"She motivates and pushes me."

The basketball player said he could now run on the court, something he could never do before. His goal is to lose another 20 kilos.

"I've definitely come a long way, my clothes are a lot smaller."

Mr White said he couldn't have done it without the trainers at Me Fitness.

"They gave me the opportunity to get my life back.

"All the personal trainers motivated me, and the people in the classes."