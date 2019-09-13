Truckies to celebrate the life of Dane Ballinger

Dane Ballinger from Bathurst, who was killed in the Nambucca Heads crash was the owner of the winning truck at the Casino Truck Show.

KLOS Custom Trucks have found a great way to honour truckie Dane Ballinger, who died in a horror crash on the Pacific Highway last week.

They will be launching decals and t-shirts at the Clarendon Klassic on September 21.

"100 percent of the proceeds of these are going to the family," Justin Klos wrote on Facebook last night.

"I'll keep you a little more posted when they're done. From the bottom of my heart I say thanks to everyone who has reached out."

Dane's family will have the decals on their trucks tomorrow, during his funeral service at 220 Bentick St, Bathurst at 10.30am for an 11am start.

Klos Custom Trucks decal in honour of Dane Ballinger.

The burial, to be held at the Bathurst Lawn Cemetery, will be followed by a celebration of Dane's life at Mount Panorama Pit Complex from 1pm.

A convoy will leave the service led by Dane's trucks, with everyone else to follow.

Led by a police escort to Mount Panorama, they will complete one lap around the circuit.

Bathurst-based transport company owner Dane Ballinger with his wife Danielle and children Matilda, Sam, Georgie and Lucy. Supplied

Close friends and family are to follow the convoy back up Panorama Avenue and proceed to the Bathurst Lawn Cemetery.

People not wishing to attend the burial are to proceed back along Pit Straight and park as directed in Pit Area.

Cars to park on grass area, trucks to park on bitumen area and wait for the family's return to celebrate Dane's life.

All trucks to be bobtail, strictly no trailers. There will be truck parking at St Stanislaus College on the front oval entering off Bentick St, with no parking before 9.30am.