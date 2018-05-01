Truckie stashed year's supply of meth in sunroof

The Holden Equinox will be in showrooms priced from $29,990 drive-away.

A TRUCK driver was busted with a year's supply of methamphetamine hidden in the sunroof of his car after speeding in a 100km zone.

Clifford John McAdam, 46, had over 26.785 grams of meth stashed in a sunglasses container wrapped in electrical tape hidden in the roof of his car when he was intercepted by police on the Bruce Highway at Howard on August 15, 2017.

He pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on April 26 to possessing the meth, of which 20.46 grams was pure meth, along with drug utensil charges and another possession of meth charge.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke alleged the drug was linked to drug sales because of the quantity and purity, however, Justice Graeme Crow ruled no commerciality after defence barrister Scott Moon argued the absence of tick sheets, clip seal bags for resale and phone records indicating drug sales.

The court heard McAdam was living at Gracemere at the time and had driven to Hervey Bay and back with the drugs in the roof.

He was intercepted after doing 116km in a 100km zone.

A second bag containing 0.413grams with 76.1% purity was located in another sunglasses case, along with a tile, a straw, glass pipe and metal pipe.

"During the interview, he admitted it was for personal use," Mr Moon said.

"Meth smokers prefer higher purity as mixed product turns 'gluggy black' after being smoked.

"He'd purchased (the 26 grams) to use for about one year.

"He was working at the time. He also sold a property. So he had the capacity to pay for the drug."

He said since the charge, McAdam removed himself from the drug scene by working at a cattle property outside Rolleston.

Justice Crow sentence McAdam to a two-year jail term with parole release on July 28, 2018.