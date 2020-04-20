Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver died in a crash on Saturday.
A truck driver died in a crash on Saturday. Daily Telegraph
News

Truckie dies after crashing into tree

20th Apr 2020 8:57 AM

A MAN has died when his truck crashed into a tree on the state's north coast on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and found a truck had left the roadway, travelled down an embankment and crashed into a tree before catching on fire at 2pm at Skyline Road, Upper Main Arm, near Mullumbimby.

The NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

The truck driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

crash fatality truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    The Office star dead at 64

    The Office star dead at 64
    • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        premium_icon Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        News BOOTS won’t be marching down the street, but we can still honour our servicemen and women.

        Melanoma survivor reveals ‘shocking’ journey

        premium_icon Melanoma survivor reveals ‘shocking’ journey

        News SHE never went out in the sun and didn't have family history

        Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        premium_icon Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        News THE four-bedroom home was the most-viewed property in NSW this week.

        COVID-19 impacting on council's ability to serve community

        premium_icon COVID-19 impacting on council's ability to serve community

        News LISMORE council calls on the NSW Government for financial support.