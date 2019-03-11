Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver was stopped by police at Chinderah.
The driver was stopped by police at Chinderah.
News

Truckie arrested for positive drug test

11th Mar 2019 11:36 AM

A TRUCK driver who tested positive to Methylamphetamine during a roadside test has been arrested.

The man, a 53-year-old Nanango resident who was driving a white Western Star refrigerated semi-trailer full of bananas, was heading to Sydney markets from Brisbane when he was stopped at the Chinderah Heavy Vehicle inspection site by NSW Traffic Taskforce officers and RMS inspectors for vehicle compliance, work diary checks and drug and alcohol testing on Sunday at 12.40pm.

Police said checks on the prime mover's Queensland registration showed it to be unregistered and found "ghost" covers fitted to the front and rear number plates of the truck and rear trailer.

The engine control module was downloaded and a speed tampering device, a "wizzer" was found fitted to the truck.

Police said the device was located within the cabin and when operated by a switch, the speedometer gave a reading while stationary of about 80km/hr.

The driver, after being arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station, returned a second positive test for Methylamphetamine and was issued with a prohibition from driving for 24 hours.

Police said checks on the driver's NHVR work diary showed various errors had been made.

Pending the final drug analysis, police said the driver would be charged with drive with illicit substance present in saliva (second offence) and tamper with speed limiter fitted to heavy vehicle.

The driver was issued with infringement notices for two counts of use class B or C vehicle displaying misleading number plate ($673 fine x two and six demerit points) and three counts of heavy vehicle work diary infringement notices.

Police said the company will receive an infringement for permitting use of an unregistered class c vehicle and the speed tampering device was removed by police and the vehicle defected.

drugs methyamphetamine nsw police police truck truckie
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Lismore greyhounds cancelled as owners chase big bucks

    premium_icon Lismore greyhounds cancelled as owners chase big bucks

    Sport "THIS has never happened before... we were going to reach a breaking point sooner or later”.

    • 11th Mar 2019 3:28 PM
    Police call for dashcam footage of car that went into river

    Police call for dashcam footage of car that went into river

    Crime An elderly woman has died after her car went into river in Lismore

    • 11th Mar 2019 2:55 PM
    Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    premium_icon Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    News Hundreds of people gathered in honour of Raz Burtonwood

    33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    premium_icon 33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    Council News Lismore council reveals part of plan to help balance books