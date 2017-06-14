Truck wash will lead to happier drivers

CLEAN TRUCKS: Council project manager Ben Zeller, RVC general manager Vaughan Macdonald, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Mayor Robert Mustow and in front saleyard administrator Fran Ryan and livestock carrier John McPaul at the truck washing bay at the Casino saleyards.

IMAGINE driving a B-double full of cattle all the way from Maitland in Victoria to the Casino Saleyards. Once you've unloaded the cows, you've got to clean your truck and prepare for the drive back.

The facilities at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange don't make that journey easy, with queues in the truck washing bay and nowhere to shower and eat.

Livestock carrier John McPaul said they used to wash the trucks at the meatworks years ago.

He said it currently cost on average $20 to clean a truck and $50 for a B-double. Users are issued an Avdata card which measures the amount of water they use.

Because the truck bay is small, B-doubles have to wash the front of their truck and then move the back end into the bay.

By the middle of next year that is set to change.

Richmond Valley Council has secured a $358,076 grant to upgrade the existing facility at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

Project manager Ben Zeller said Grafton saleyards had one.

"This is the first step in building of a community washing facility," Mr Zeller said.

The proposed upgrade will increase truck throughput and accessibility.

There will 24-hour access to amenities which will improve work conditions and increase driver's health and well-being on completion of the job.