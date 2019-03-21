Menu
Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass.
News

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Dangerous goods clean-up chokes hwy traffic

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Mar 2019 11:44 AM
A B-DOUBLE carrying "dangerous goods" that rolled off the edge of the Cunningham Hwy late last night has caused road chaos.

Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass. Only one lane of the highway is open, with controllers alternating traffic flow.

At some junctures traffic banks up more than three kilometres.

Both Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Services have urged motorists to avoid the highway and seek alternate routes.

QFES was first called to the scene about 11.45pm, with reports of a truck that had rolled off the highway.

Firies extracted the pinned truck driver through the windscreen.

 

A male in his 50s was extricated by emergency services and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration and shoulder injury.

Clean up crews were on ground this morning cleaning up 700kg of dangerous goods, including "10-20 bags" of acids, paints and food stuffs.

A QFES spokesperson said none of the chemicals or paints had entered the environment.

Traffic is at a standstill on the major thoroughfare, causing major delays.

Police have urged commuters to use an alternative route.

Police are on scene controlling traffic.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

crash cunningham highway dangerous goods traffic accident truck rollover
Ipswich Queensland Times

