Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service
A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Truck tyre smashes into cop car at 100km/h on M1

by Elise Williams
23rd Mar 2021 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two police officers are lucky to have survived a freak incident on the M1 overnight that saw a wheel smash into their windscreen while they were travelling at more than 100km/h.

The heart-stopping moment came as two police officers were travelling in a marked police car along the M1 about 11.45pm, when a wheel from a light truck or trailer in front of them was propelled into the air, later smashing into the cop car's windscreen.

A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service
A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service

The officers were showered with glass but were not injured.

Now, police are seeking information to help find the driver of the truck or trailer who was travelling through the Helensvale area when the terrifying drama happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam of the incident is urged to contact police.

PoliceLink 131444

Originally published as Truck tyre smashes into cop car at 100km/h on M1

editors picks m1

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquest into woman’s mystery death continues

        Premium Content Inquest into woman’s mystery death continues

        News The proceedings were put on hold last year, but they’re continuing in Lismore today.

        WOOHOO: Five days of sunshine ahead

        Premium Content WOOHOO: Five days of sunshine ahead

        News It seems like it’s been rainy for weeks, that’s about to change.

        Minor flood warnings issued for Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Minor flood warnings issued for Northern Rivers

        News Minor flooding is still impacting the region and more rain is on the way.

        Four fire crews called to Northern Rivers house blaze

        Premium Content Four fire crews called to Northern Rivers house blaze

        News Firefighters battled a house fire which is now under investigation.

        • 23rd Mar 2021 11:30 AM