PHOTOS: Truck runs off highway, leaking fuel
NSW Fire & Rescue and the Rural Fire Service have deployed crews to a motor vehicle accident on the M1 heading southbound near Lennox Head.
After a B-Double transport truck has gone off road into an embankment and is suspected of leaking fuel near the Ross Lane overpass.
A pumper and tanker from Ballina and a RFS unit arrived on the scene at 8:30am this morning.
A Hazmat crew is on its way to help contain and clean up a diesel spill.
A male driver has been transported to Ballina hospital with minor injuries.