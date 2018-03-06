Menu
A B-Double transport truck stuck in an embankment on the M1 heading south bound near the Ross Lane overpass.
Breaking

PHOTOS: Truck runs off highway, leaking fuel

Samantha Poate
by
6th Mar 2018 8:25 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

NSW Fire & Rescue and the Rural Fire Service have deployed crews to a motor vehicle accident on the M1 heading southbound near Lennox Head.

After a B-Double transport truck has gone off road into an embankment and is suspected of leaking fuel near the Ross Lane overpass.

A pumper and tanker from Ballina and a RFS unit arrived on the scene at 8:30am this morning.

A Hazmat crew is on its way to help contain and clean up a diesel spill.

A male driver has been transported to Ballina hospital with minor injuries.

