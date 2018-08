A truck has rolled on Summerland Way south of Casino.

EMERGENCY services have been called to Summerland Way after a truck rollover.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said two crews had been called to the scene, at Leeville, about 1.30pm.

He said this included one team from Casino and Goonellabah's HAZMAT unit.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they had one ambulance at the scene.

She said the driver had removed himself from the vehicle.

He is believed to have suffered minor injuries.