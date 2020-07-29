Truck rolls over in highway crash

TRUCK CRASH: Emergency services are at the scene of a truck rollover on the Bruxner Hwy, west of Casino today.

UPDATE 2.30pm: CREWS from three fire brigades are at the scene of a truck rollover on the Bruxner Hwy.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews from Casino and Woodview RFS and a crew from Fire & Rescue Casino were at the incident.

TRUCK CRASH: A truck rolled over on the Bruxner Hwy at Piora, west of Casino around 12.20pm on Wednesday. Photo: Pascale Osanz Pascale Osanz

"The crews are providing fire protection during the salvage operation," he said.

More to come.

Original story: A TRUCK has rolled over on the Bruxner Hwy and emergency services are currently on scene.

It is understood Ambulance NSW were called to attend the single-vehicle incident at Piora west of Casino, about 12.30pm.

The driver has been assessed and taken to the Casino Memorial Hospital.

Other emergency services are still at the scene.

More to come.