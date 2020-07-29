Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRUCK CRASH: Emergency services are at the scene of a truck rollover on the Bruxner Hwy, west of Casino today.
TRUCK CRASH: Emergency services are at the scene of a truck rollover on the Bruxner Hwy, west of Casino today.
News

Truck rolls over in highway crash

Alison Paterson
29th Jul 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30pm: CREWS from three fire brigades are at the scene of a truck rollover on the Bruxner Hwy.

>>> MORE NEWS: Tributes flow after death of 'Big Johnny'

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews from Casino and Woodview RFS and a crew from Fire & Rescue Casino were at the incident.

TRUCK CRASH: A truck rolled over on the Bruxner Hwy at Piora, west of Casino around 12.20pm on Wednesday. Photo: Pascale Osanz
TRUCK CRASH: A truck rolled over on the Bruxner Hwy at Piora, west of Casino around 12.20pm on Wednesday. Photo: Pascale Osanz Pascale Osanz

"The crews are providing fire protection during the salvage operation," he said.

More to come.

>>> MORE NEWS: Casino childcare operator forced to pay costs after guilty verdict

 

Original story: A TRUCK has rolled over on the Bruxner Hwy and emergency services are currently on scene.

It is understood Ambulance NSW were called to attend the single-vehicle incident at Piora west of Casino, about 12.30pm.

The driver has been assessed and taken to the Casino Memorial Hospital.

Other emergency services are still at the scene.

More to come.

ambulances casino northern rivers ambulance northern rivers crash northern rivers truck rollover
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        premium_icon Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        News THE owners said they wanted to “do our part” to control the virus.

        Shopper’s ‘appalling behaviour’ at Lismore supermarket

        premium_icon Shopper’s ‘appalling behaviour’ at Lismore supermarket

        News A WOMAN shopping at a Northern Rivers supermarket said she was disgusted by those...

        This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        premium_icon This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        News TWO fishermen have been caught up to no good during a late night outing.

        Tributes flow after death of beloved ‘Mr Wategos’

        premium_icon Tributes flow after death of beloved ‘Mr Wategos’

        News ONE of the region’s most remarkable surfers, who was “still ripping at 72”, has...