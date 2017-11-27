Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Truck rollover on Bruxner Hwy at Goonellabah

A truck has rolled over on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.
A truck has rolled over on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah. Hamish Broome
Hamish Broome
by

A TRUCK has rolled over on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this morning.

The truck, which was carrying chickens, lost control near James Rd just before 7am.

The driver, who appears to have no serious injuries, is being assessed by paramedics.

He was seen walking after the crash, but paramedics have placed a neck brace on him and are preparing a stretcher.

Drivers are warning each other to avoid the area.

Emergency services are still at the scene and traffic is affected in both directions.

The crash looks unlikely to seriously affect morning commute times as police have set up a traffic diversion via nearby suburban streets.

Live Traffic has also reported there is a car crash on the Pacific Highway near New Italy.

The crash happened just before 6am and one southbound lane is still closed.

Lismore Northern Star
Boy, 14, flown to hospital after surfing accident

Boy, 14, flown to hospital after surfing accident

THE boy has been rushed to a children's hospital in Brisbane.

  • News

  • 27th Nov 2017 6:36 AM

Shark nets offer 'zero protection': protesters show why

A man diving underneath a shark net, located 500m from a Lennox Head beach.

Anti-shark net campaigners swim under one to prove it doesn't work

Tailgating: Is it the most dangerous driving behaviour?

Tailgating causes lots of crashes in NSW.

One in five car insurance claims are for tailgating crashes

Bank celebrates reopening with a gift to Lismore

Lismore Westpac Bank Manager Luke Pirlo said newly upgraded branch includes a new 24/7 service for customers.

Westpac finally opens new facility following March flood

Local Partners