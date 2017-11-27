BREAKING: Truck rollover on Bruxner Hwy at Goonellabah

A truck has rolled over on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

A TRUCK has rolled over on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this morning.

The truck, which was carrying chickens, lost control near James Rd just before 7am.

The driver, who appears to have no serious injuries, is being assessed by paramedics.

He was seen walking after the crash, but paramedics have placed a neck brace on him and are preparing a stretcher.

Drivers are warning each other to avoid the area.

Emergency services are still at the scene and traffic is affected in both directions.

The crash looks unlikely to seriously affect morning commute times as police have set up a traffic diversion via nearby suburban streets.

Live Traffic has also reported there is a car crash on the Pacific Highway near New Italy.

The crash happened just before 6am and one southbound lane is still closed.