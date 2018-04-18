Police confirm road worker killed

HIGHWAY CRASH: Emergency services including police, police rescue, firefighters and ambulance are on scene at a truck accident on the Bruxner Highway near South Gundarimba on Wednesday morning.

HIGHWAY CRASH: Emergency services including police, police rescue, firefighters and ambulance are on scene at a truck accident on the Bruxner Highway near South Gundarimba on Wednesday morning. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 1:25PM: Police have confirmed that a 48-year-old man was declared diseased after the road compacter he was driving slide off the side of a truck into a tabled drain.

Richmond Police District Inspector Tom Kirk said the Bruxner Highway B60 near Barker Street will remain closed for the next two to three hours as they conduct investigations.

Witness to the incident Warren Manning said he was sitting on his porch when he saw the man attempt to load the heavy machinery.

"He was trying to get it up the ramp," Mr Manning said.

"He had a few goes to get it up and then it just rolled off and went down the embankment."

Mr Manning recalled hearing a loud "bang" as it went down into the gully.

"There was no one around, it's a wet day they're not working on the road so I raced down there to see if he needed help."

"I got down as far as the road, then a woman pulled up and she yelled at me to ring 000."

Inspector Kirk said they were waiting for SafeWork NSW to attend.

"Shortly after we will be arranging for a crane to come lift the machine out of the table drain."

UPDATE 12:45 ACCORDING to RMS Livetraffic website, the accident on the Bruxner Hwy at South Gundurimba is now a crime scene.

Traffic moving towards Lismore is heavy and drivers are asked to be patient and take extra care.

The highway is closed in both directions with diversions in place.

UPDATE 12:19: POLICE, police rescue, ambulance and RFS firefighters are on scene at the motor vehicle incident on the Bruxner Highway near Barker St in South Gundurimba.

UPDATE 12.10: TRAFFIC along the Bruxner Hwy from Casino is being diverted along Coraki and Caniaba Roads after a truck accident earlier today.

Drivers are urged to be extra careful.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services have been called to a motor vehicle accident involving a heavy roll on the Bruxner Highway south of Lismore Airport.

Ambulance media confirmed they were called to attend an incident at South Gundurimba on the Bruxner Hwy at 11.10am today.

An ambulance spokesman said they understood the incident involved some kind of work machinery.

The RMS livetraffic website initially said two people are trapped.

Drivers along this section of the Bruxner Hwy are asked to exercise caution.

More to come.