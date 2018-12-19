Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

UPDATE, 7.50am: A MAN has died after being hit by a truck near Brunswick Heads this morning.

According to NSW Police, a man walked onto the M1 (Pacific Highway) near the Brunswick Heads interchange about 6am.

He was hit by an oncoming truck. The man, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

The truck driver stopped after the crash and was taken to Byron Bay Hospital for further medical testing and checks.

Police inquiries at the scene are continuing and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Original story: A SERIOUS crash involving a truck and a pedestrian has closed northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway near Brunswick Heads.

The condition of the pedestrian cannot be confirmed at this stage.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened about 5.45am.

Emergency services and the RMS are currently at the crash scene, and traffic conditions in the area are heavy.

Northbound lanes are closed.

A spokesman from the Traffic Management Centre said the motorway may remain closed northbound for several hours as investigations take place into the crash.

Drivers can take the Ocean Shores exit, then travel on Riverside Cres and Brunswick Valley Way to Yelgun, before rejoining the motorway.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, and factor in additional travel time.

