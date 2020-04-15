Truck jammed under South Lismore bridge

A truck in a jam under a notorious bridge in Lismore on Wednesday. Picture: Contributed

IF YOU hate the sound of nails on a blackboard, imagine the sound of this truck as it screeched to a halt under a bridge on Wednesday.

The driver had a close encounter with a notorious bridge at South Lismore.

Police were called to the scene at Union Street as another truck driver came to grief trying to squeeze beneath the rail bridge.

Residents took to Facebook to post about the jam.

"Happens like twice a month, I feel sorry for some of the truckies that come from out of town because it looks high but it isn't," one woman said.

"You can hear the crash, every time the house shakes."

There are clearance signs to warn drivers about the height of the disused rail viaduct.

In the past, a truck carrying kegs of beer got wedged under the bridge, and other trucks have fallen flat on their sides trying to pass underneath.

