Truck jack-knifes after crash with car, closes highway

A truck and car have crashed on the Bruxner Highway.

A truck and car have crashed on the Bruxner Highway. Trevor Veale

Update 6.03pm: AMBULANCE media said no patient transfer was required from the scene.

Update 5.52pm: TRANSPORT NSW have advised the Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions at Sandilands, west of Casino, due to a truck and car crash on Little Creek Bridge.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Motorists can use Clarence Way and Summerland Way via Grafton as an alternative route, but this adds around two hours to the journey.

The diversion is suitable for vehicles up to 19 metres.

Emergency services are at the crash site and traffic crews

Original story 5.30pm: A TRUCK has jack-knifed after a crash with a car at Sandilands near Mallanganee.

The incident occured on Little Creek Bridge near Dump Road and has closed the highway in both directions.

The RMS is organising diversions and emergency services are on scene.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution and expect delays.