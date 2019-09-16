Menu
Cause of highway truck fire revealed

Bill North
by
15th Sep 2019 11:06 PM
AN electrical fault has been revealed as the cause of a B-double truck catching fire on the Pacific Highway on Sunday night. 

At around 10.54pm, emergency services were alerted to the incident near Swan Lane and the Pacific Highway, Clarenza. 

Traffic travelling on the Pacific Highway was affected in both directions with alternating traffic controls in place at the time.

It's believed Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the fire promptly, while RFS crews stayed to assist with the removal of the truck from the highway.

The truck driver was uninjured.

A B-Double on fire has been reported on the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek north of Grafton on Sunday night, 15th September, 2019.
A B-Double on fire has been reported on the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek north of Grafton on Sunday night, 15th September, 2019. Live Traffic NSW

 

EARLIER, 11.30PM: Pacific Highway affected in both directions with alternating traffic conditions in place due to the truck fire at Clarenza.

ORIGINAL STORY, 11PM: A TRUCK fire is affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza near Swan Creek north of Grafton.

The incident involving a B-double was reported on Live Traffic NSW at 10.54pm this evening.

Emergency services and Transport NSW are attending the scene and southbound traffic is affected.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution in the area.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

b-double clarenza pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

