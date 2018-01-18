TRUCK FIRE: Heavy traffic on Pacific Motorway

Traffic is slow on the Pacific Motorway after an earlier truck fire.

UPDATE: 11.37am: A QUICK-THINKING truckie helped to prevent a blaze on the Pacific Hwy from being much worse.

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue captain Brett Gray said the driver of a b-double which burst into flames shortly before 3.30 this morning was quick to remove the prime mover from its trailers, preventing a far more serious fire.

"It was quick thinking on the behalf of the driver to disengage the prime mover," he said.

"Otherwise, it would have been much more difficult for firefighters to extinguish."

Crews worked for about 40 minutes to extinguish the trailers.

Mr Gray said the truck came to a stop near the Chinderah truck inspection site, between the Tweed Coast Rd and Tweed Valley Way off-ramps.

He said Kingscliff firefighters remained at the scene, where one lane is still closed, with Roads and Maritime Service officers.

He said about 60% of the load, which included Bundaberg Ginger Beer, was destroyed during the incident.

Update 10.50am: SOUTHBOUND traffic on the Pacific Highway remains affected after a truck caught fire this morning.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene about 3.20am and arrived a short time later to find the b-double, south of the Chinderah exit, well alight.

He said two Fire and Rescue crews from Tweed Heads - including a HAZMAT team - and one from Kingscliff attended the scene along with a Rural Fire Service crew, while police undertook traffic control as all southbound lanes were closed.

The spokesman said fire crews and police left the scene about 5.30am, with workers from the Roads and Maritime Service remaining at the site to await a vehicle recovery team.

As of 9.20am, southbound traffic was still significantly impacted although lanes have now reopened between the Tweed Coast Rd and Tweed Valley Way exits, according to Live Traffic NSW.

Southbound motorists should take the Tweed Coast Rd exit as an alternate route.

Original story: DRIVERS are being warned to allow extra time travelling south on the Pacific Motorway this morning, after an earlier truck fire.

Live Traffic NSW reports the incident happened just past Tweed Coast Rd at Chinderah at 3.30am.

One of two southbound lanes are still closed after the fire.

Emergency services, Roads and Maritime Service, a heavy vehicle tow truck and maintenance crews are at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Local Area Command is looking for any information about a ute fire on Wyrallah Rd, Wyrallah, earlier this morning.

If you have any information about this matter please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.