TRUCK FIRE: Late-night blaze on Pacific Highway
FIREFIGHTING crews from Woodburn, Wardell and Evans Head were called to a truck fire on the Pacific Highway last night.
Just before 10pm the crews from the Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire & Rescue found that the axles of a B trailer on a b-double had caught alight.
Luckily the fire had not entered the inside of the trailer.
The fire was put out and the trailer was then dragged down the road to a cane pad under escort, where crews continued to cool the underneath of the trailer until it was deemed safe.