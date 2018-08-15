Two truck fires in close proximity keep crews busy

Rural Fire Service crews are at the scene of a truck fire on the Coast Road.

UPDATE, 12.48pm: FIRE crews have been called to two truck fires in close proximity this afternoon.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said they had been called to assist the Rural Fire Service at one incident on the Pacific Highway at Knockrow, but were not required.

He said they were, however, assisting the RFS at a truck fire on The Coast Road about 5km north of Lennox Head, near Ross Lane.

"They are not on scene and the RFS is in attendance as well," he said.

"They're assisting with final extinguishment of that vehicle."

It's not yet know if ambulances have been called to either incident.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck fire near Lennox Head.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector Angela Daly said a fire crew was at the scene on The Coast Road north of Lennox Head.

"It's a small truck alight and they're just getting to work on extinguishing the vehicle," Insp Daly said.

More details to come.