Truck fire closes NSW highway in both directions

New England Highway is closed in both directions.

THURSDAY 8.26am: The New England Highway has reopened between Bendemeer and Uralla under stop/slow traffic conditions due to an earlier truck fire.

Diversions have been lifted as motorists are now taking turns to get past the scene.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow additional travel time.

The clean-up on site is continuing.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

THURSDAY 7.02am: AN EARLIER truck fire on the New England Highway has seen the major road closed in both directions.

At approximately 1.30am this morning the truck caught fire 4km north of Bendemeer, according to Live Traffic.

Motorists travelling south in that direction are being diverted to Thunderbolt's Way from Uralla to Walcha, then west onto the Oxley Highway to rejoin the New England Highway at Bendemeer.

Northbound travellers are heading east to the Oxley Highway to Walcha then north on Thunderbolt's Way to rejoin New England Highway at Uralla.

The diversions are suitable for all vehicles and adds around 45km and 40 minutes to the journey.