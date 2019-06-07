Menu
An earlier truck fire caused lengthy delays on the Brisbane motorway
News

Truck fire causes long delays on Brisbane motorway

7th Jun 2019 1:14 PM

UPDATE: Traffic is flowing again on the Gateway Motorway following a truck fire that closed all but one lane on the northbound carriageway

EARLIER: A truck driver has escaped serious injury after his vehicle erupted in flames on the Gateway Motorway just before 10am.

The fire is believed to have started in the engine bay before spreading to the cabin,.

The truck was well alight on arrival of firefighters who quickly put it out.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the Gateway Motorway just before the Mt Gravatt-Capalaba Road exit.

The three tonne-truck was not carrying dangerous goods but the fire closed all but one northbound lane.

The male driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in a stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation.

Crews are working to move the truck with drivers being warned of long delays.

A Google Maps view taken at 11.05am showing northbound traffick backed up on the Gateway and Pacific motorways.
Traffic is backed up all the way to Slacks Creek on the Pacific Motorway.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

