TRUCK FIRE: Casino crews battle blaze

TRUCK FIRE: Fire & Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service crews are at a truck fire north of Casino.

TRUCK FIRE: Fire & Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service crews are at a truck fire north of Casino. Daniel Perrin /TWE

THREE firefighter crews are currently dousing flames at a truck fire near Casino.

One Fire & Rescue NSW truck and two from the NSW Rural Fire Service are at the incident at Reynolds Lane, Backmede, north of Casino.

An RFS spokesman said the crews were working together to contain the incident.

He said it appeared some equipment the truck was carrying had set the vehicle alight.

"A small flatbed truck carrying a compressor has caught fire,” he said.

"RFS has two fire trucks on scene from Casino and Kyogle and they are being assisted by a Fire & Rescue pumper from Casino.

"It's all under control.”

Drivers are asked to take extra care and allow for additional travel time.