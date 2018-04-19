Menu
A man has been treated after a truck rolled on Kyogle Rd.
News

Truck driver suffers head injury after rollover near Kyogle

Liana Turner
by
19th Apr 2018 1:01 PM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a truck rollover north-east of Kyogle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the incident on Kyogle Rd at Cawongla shortly after 12pm.

He said the concrete mixer truck had rolled down an embankment.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment with a head injury.

A spokesman from Fire and Rescue NSW said their crews worked to clear up a diesel spill. The Rural Fire Service was also called to the scene.

cawongla kyogle road northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

