Truck driver says he’s drinking seven bottles of wine a day

A YEAR ago, truck driver Frank George Bedford walked into a bottleshop and bought "a little brandy."

"Now I'm drinking seven bottles of wine a day."

The startling admission of a man fighting alcohol addiction was made in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

Bedford, 55, pleaded guilty to charges of public nuisance and obstructing police stemming from an incident on October 27, before the tale of how his life had unravelled was revealed.

"You haven't been before the courts for a decade so you've been doing well to keep out," Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Bedford.

"But you're recognising that this has spilled over on this night."

Bedford said he had been off alcohol for that 10-year period but two years ago his 15-year relationship ended and 12 months ago he turned to alcohol.

"I used to wear thousand dollar shoes, now I go to Kmart and buy $20 shoes," he said.

Ms Beckinsale told Bedford: "You're just one of these people who can't touch alcohol, you've just got to leave it alone."

The court heard that Bedford was booked into rehabilitation beginning yesterday and once recovered he planned to return to work as a truck driver.

"I commend you for taking this serious step and getting yourself in rehab," Ms Beckinsale said.

"That's the only way, or you'll end up in jail or dead."

Bedford's offending on October 27 related to police being called to his unit complex in Yeppoon.

Police had received a report that a tenant was possibly armed with a knife while screaming and yelling in the car park.

When police arrived Bedford was not in possession of any weapon but he attempted to fight another tenant and officers had to take him to the ground.

He resisted the application of handcuffs.

Bedford was fined $1050.