Truck driver rescued after horror B-double crash

by Georgia Clark and Hannah Moore
1st Jul 2020 12:08 PM
Two trucks have collided on the Hume Motorway near Mount Annan, leaving one driver trapped and causing traffic chaos during the morning commute.

The B-double trucks are believed to have been travelling in the same direction on the Hume Motorway approaching Narellan Road when they crashed, blocking two northbound lanes for more than two hours.

A male driver in his 60s was rescued around 9am after becoming trapped in the mangled front carriage of his truck, while the other driver escaped unscathed.

The trapped driver was transported to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition with suspected head, abdominal and back injuries.

Two trucks have collided on the Hume Motorway at Mount Annan in Sydney's west - approaching Narellan Road. Picture: 7News
Two trucks have collided on the Hume Motorway at Mount Annan in Sydney's west - approaching Narellan Road. Picture: 7News

Both northbound lanes have now reopened, but the motorway remains gridlocked with queues of about 5km.

All diversions have now been lifted but commuters are urged to allow plenty of extra time to travel.

David Kynaston, duty operations manager at NSW Ambulance said authorities were preparing for the worst when they were called to the scene.

"When you get a call to attend a job involving a crash between two-semi trailers, you can't help but prepare for the worse.

"There was a mass of damage when we arrived - it was full-on.

"The extrication was challenging but we were in constant contact with the patient and doing what we could to assesses his injuries and reassure him."

Originally published as Truck driver rescued after horror B-double crash

Northbound traffic is backed up, leaving peak-hour commuters with long delays. Picture: 7News
Northbound traffic is backed up, leaving peak-hour commuters with long delays. Picture: 7News

More Stories

