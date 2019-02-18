Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file picture of the Hurricane amusement ride, which was being transported back to a holding yard when the fatal incident happened.
A file picture of the Hurricane amusement ride, which was being transported back to a holding yard when the fatal incident happened.
News

Truckie’s not guilty plea over freak ride crash

by Christine Flatley
18th Feb 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver accused of failing to properly secure his amusement ride load is on trial for manslaughter after it swung out and killed another motorist.

Christopher Paul Hennessy formally pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge in the Brisbane District Court today.

He also pleaded not guilty on the first day of his four-day trial to the alternative charge of dangerous operation of a motorvehicle causing death.

Hennessy was transporting the "Hurricane" ride back to its holding yard in May 2016 when a restraint failed and the stabilising arm "swung out" and hit a Commodore.

An 80-year-old motorist, Aldo Casasola, died.

It will be alleged the load "was not restrained to meet performance standards".

More Stories

Show More
editors picks freak crash motoring truck driver

Top Stories

    'We haven't given up yet': Search continues for life saver

    premium_icon 'We haven't given up yet': Search continues for life saver

    Breaking 'Still hoping for a miracle': A huge community effort continues the search for Raz Burtonwood.

    Beaches reopen after shark attack at Byron Bay

    premium_icon Beaches reopen after shark attack at Byron Bay

    Breaking The shark species has been identified

    Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    premium_icon Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    News Farmer left in his will most of his savings towards a hospital.

    Road in Federal closed due to risk of serious land slip

    premium_icon Road in Federal closed due to risk of serious land slip

    Council News The council closed the road this afternoon after an inspection