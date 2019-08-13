Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck driver killed in fiery roll over identified

Dominic Elsome
by
13th Aug 2019 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a 71-year-old man tragically killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway yesterday.

Don Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, and regularly sponsored events at the Toogoolawah Golf Club.

He was driving a truck moving grain when it rolled, then caught alight on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Yimbun, north of Toogoolawah, just before 3pm. 

Police have since confirmed Mr Coleman was found dead at the scene.

The Brisbane Valley Highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but has reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The crash is the latest in a horror run on the region's roads.

Gatton father Shaun Reina was tragically killed when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident at Gatton on his way home from work.

Less than two week earlier, fellow motorcyclist Brett Ritchie was killed when the motorcycle riding collided with ute at Regency Downs.

brisbane valley highway crash fatal crash toogoolawah truck yimbun
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Jail for Casino man who drunkenly crashed into cyclists

    premium_icon Jail for Casino man who drunkenly crashed into cyclists

    Crime THE 35-year-old has an extensive history of drink driving and alcohol abuse.

    Toxic Lismore tip fire could take days to fully extinguish

    Toxic Lismore tip fire could take days to fully extinguish

    News Residents urged to remain patient while council addresses issues

    Billionaire Gerry Harvey sells Byron property for $45m

    premium_icon Billionaire Gerry Harvey sells Byron property for $45m

    Property A Syrian billionaire has bought into Byron Bay

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV MAFS‘ Susie Bradley removed from Todd Carney’s game after clash