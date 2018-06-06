Truck driver hasn't been seen for almost two weeks

Richmond Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of missing man Steven Close.

Richmond Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of missing man Steven Close. NSW Police

POLICE have appealed for help in finding a man missing from the Northern Rivers.

Truck driver Steven Close, 56, has been reported missing.

Police said he may be in the Casino area, where he was last seen on May 24.

He may be driving a Toyota Kluger with NSW registration AZA96K.

Police said Mr Close's family were worried about him and wanted to ensure he was safe and well.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been urged to contact Casino Police on 02 6662 0099, police reference is C131163301.