Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year.
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year. Rachel Vercoe
News

Truck driver charged over fatal crash faces court

Jasmine Minhas
by
31st Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of a tipper truck that collided with two vehicles killing mother-of-two Stacey Webb has appeared in court accused of dangerous and negligent driving.

Police allege Woolgoolga man James Lawry, aged 70, was driving south on Solitary Islands Way at Sandy Beach when the truck crashed into a Ford Ranger and Mrs Webb's sedan on the morning of May 29 last year.

Three passengers of the Ford Ranger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mrs Webb, 43, tragically lost her life.

Lawry has since had his driver's license suspended.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday and was given conditional bail.

He will appear in court again on February 12 where he will enter a plea.

More Stories

car crash coffs harbour local court sandy beach solitary islands way truck accident woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    No rain in sight and we're using more water than ever

    premium_icon No rain in sight and we're using more water than ever

    Environment WE ARE on track for the driest January on record, but Northern Rivers residents are churning through more water than ever.

    70 phone calls a day for water deliveries

    premium_icon 70 phone calls a day for water deliveries

    News Rainwater tank users reminded to book early and have patience

    Man accused of sexually touching baby was 'misunderstood'

    premium_icon Man accused of sexually touching baby was 'misunderstood'

    Crime The court heard the accused was known for "inappropriate behaviour”

    Woman who left horses to starve appeals sentence

    premium_icon Woman who left horses to starve appeals sentence

    Crime Owner portrays sweet appearance despite horrifying find on farm