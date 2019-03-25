Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 10:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    How did your town vote at the state election?

    premium_icon How did your town vote at the state election?

    News YOU might be surprised to see how the voting went in your neighbourhood -- check out our full list of the results from every polling booth.

    'Not what we hoped for': Nationals concede Ballina

    premium_icon 'Not what we hoped for': Nationals concede Ballina

    News "The community selected Tamara Smith and I congratulate her”

    Terrifying 'surf rage' attack at North Coast beach

    Terrifying 'surf rage' attack at North Coast beach

    Crime Woman used her surfboard as a shield during the incident