TRUCK ROLLOVER: Two crews from Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade attended a truck rollover on Sumerland Way, Mt Lindesay on Tuesday March 3 around 5am. Photo: Greg Gulliver
News

Truck crashes down embankment carrying logs

Alison Paterson
4th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
FIREFIGHTERS from Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade responded to a semi-trailer rollover after the vehicle carrying hardwood timber crashed down a steep embankment on Summerland Way, Mt Lindesay, around 5am today.

According to brigade captain Greg Gulliver, firefighters were alerted around 5am to the incident.

“The vehicle failed to negotiate a bend and tipped over on the Summerland Way towards the Queensland border,” he said.

“The driver was transported to hospital by the ambulance to be checked over.”

Mr Gulliver said the brigade’s six members who were in attendance provided fire protection while the vehicle was recovered.

“We had our Cat 1 and Cat 9 strike unit at the scene,” he said.

“When we arrived the vehicle was off the road and into a steep embankment.

“It appeared to be carting small hardwood logs of plantation hardwood to the Port of Brisbane.”

Mr Gullier said emergency services at the scene included ambulance, police and Kyogle Fire and Rescue.

“Our crews stayed until the recovery was complete so we got home at about 11.30am,” he said.

“The tow-truck came from Brisbane and local council were on scene managing traffic safety.”

Mr Gulliver said at brigade training on Monday night they were educating new recruits about the different incidents members were tasked to attend, including motor vehicle crashes.

“We have six new recruits, five men and one young lady, who have started their bushfire training last night,” he said.

“We discussed this kind of incident.”

Lismore Northern Star

