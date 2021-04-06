Menu
Authorities have alerted drivers to expect delays and allow extra travel time. Photo: Scott Fletcher
News

Truck crash triggers Pacific Highway delays

Javier Encalada
6th Apr 2021 12:33 PM
Heavy northbound traffic has hit the Pacific Highway at the border between Queensland and NSW after a truck crash on Tuesday.

According to livetraffic.com, heavy traffic is recorded this afternoon in Tugun, on the M1 Pacific Motorway, approaching Stewart Road.

The incident started at 11.56am and affects northbound traffic.

The incident has also affected traffic in and around the Gold Coast airport.

Authorities have alerted drivers to expect delays and allow extra travel time.

More info to come.

