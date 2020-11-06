Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have been tasked to a truck crash south of Casino.
Emergency services have been tasked to a truck crash south of Casino.
News

Truck crash on Summerland Way, driver trapped

Rebecca Lollback
by
6th Nov 2020 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1pm: A MAN in his 20s is being treated by paramedics on scene after his truck flipped on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

Three ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, along with police, have been tasked to the scene at Myrtle Creek.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said the man, believed to be 29, was trapped.

"He has suffered a chest injury but it appears he is in a stable condition," he said.

 

Original story: Emergency services have been called to a truck crash south of Casino this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened just before 12.30pm on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Creek.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said the truck had flipper and the driver was trapped.

The extent of the driver's injuries are not yet known.

"Three crews are on their way as well as the Westpac (Life Saver Rescue) Helicopter," the NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Drivers are urged to take extra care or avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

summerland way truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        Premium Content Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        News After studying 444 tagged white sharks off our coast, it’s been revealed what time of day, water temps and tides these ocean predators like best.

        Rare milestone as Alan celebrates 45 years with one company

        Premium Content Rare milestone as Alan celebrates 45 years with one company

        News Ballina Shire local Alan Walsh has worked on major building projects

        SIX TIMES OVER THE LIMIT: Drunk driver causes traffic chaos

        Premium Content SIX TIMES OVER THE LIMIT: Drunk driver causes traffic chaos

        News 36-year-old crashed into other cars, drove on wrong side of the road

        Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        Premium Content Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        News A BOATIE had a very close call when his vessel capsized on a North Coast river this...