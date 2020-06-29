TRUCK CRASH: 4 ambulances called to Pacific Highway

UPDATE, 3.10pm: NSW Fire & Rescue also have a crew from the Evans Head Fire Station responding to the truck rollover on McDonald St near the Pacific Highway in Broadwater.

"Crews arrived on scene just after 2.30pm and were able to safely remove the female driver who was trapped inside the vehicle," a spokesperson said.

"The driver has been transported to hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

"Firefighters are also working to clean up a diesel spill that occurred as a result of the crash.

"Please take care if you are driving through the area."

UPDATE, 2.55pm: TWO people have managed to escape a truck rollover on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed a man and a 30-year-old woman had "both been released" from the vehicle.

Initially, the woman was "trapped by confinement" but emergency crews were able to release her minutes ago.

The spokesman said both patients were "conscious and breathing"

Four ambulance crews were called to the corner of Pacific Highway and McDonald St, Broadwater at 2.10pm on Monday.

Traffic is expected to be delayed in both directions of the Pacific Highway.

More information to come.

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene and traffic is affected in both directions after a truck crash on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near McDonald Street (Broadwater Evans Head Rd) just after 2.20pm.

It is understood at least one person is trapped.

Drivers should exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Motorists travelling south on the Pacific Hwy will need to access Evans Head via Woodburn.

More to come.