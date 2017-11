There has been a truck crash on the Pacific Motorway this morning.

EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a truck crash on the Pacific Motorway at Yelgun.

According to Live Traffic, the crash happened about 10.45am near Brunswick Valley Way.

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Drivers are urged to take extra care in the area.

More to come.