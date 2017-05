A salvage operation involving a truck took place at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron St near Maclean on Thursday morning, 25th May, 2017.

A SALVAGE operation is taking place to safely remove a truck from the Pacific Highway at the Maclean turnoff.

According to Live Traffic NSW, a truck crashed into a wall at the intersection of the highway and Cameron St at about 4.30am this morning.

Emergency services attended the incident and northbound traffic has been affected.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution in the area.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.