Truck crash on Summerland Way

TRUCK CRASH: A truck crash has seen fuel leaked across the road at Summerland Way with emergency services called to manage the incident.

TRUCK CRASH: A truck crash has seen fuel leaked across the road at Summerland Way with emergency services called to manage the incident. Marc Stapelberg

Update 8:59am A NSW Transport Management Centre spokeswoman said Summerland Way is now cleared after a furniture truck crashed on its side in the middle of the road around 6:30am today.

"The main concern was a diesel spill as a result of the crash and firefighters cleaned this up," she said.

"There were traffic crews, firefighters and police were on scene as well Clarence Valley council workers."

She said as of 8:30am the road has been cleared of all hazards.

Original story: A TRUCK has spilled fuel on Summerland Way between Banyabba and Gurranang around 6:50 am on Friday.

According to Livetraffic.com, emergency services are at the scene to manage the fuel spill and a tow truck is working to remove the vehicle.

It is understood no-one is injured, with Ambulance NSW confirming they have not been called to the incident.

Local council are also at the scene.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Motorists are urged to take extra care.

More to come.