Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two separate crashes cause highway delays

Alison Paterson
16th Dec 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.23pm: TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway is impacted in both directions due to a two car crash at the Richmond Hill turnoff.

At an earlier incident at the Pineapple Rd roundabout, the trailer of a truck overturned, causing traffic delays.

According to Livetraffic.com. around 12.14pm on Monday, two cars crashed at the corner of Richmond Hill Rd and Ballina Rd, Goonallabah.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended by no-one was injured.

"The people in the vehicles declined to be transported," he said.

It is understood police are in attendance.

Drivers are asked to take extra care when travelling along the Bruxner Hwy.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this morning.

A RMS spokesman said about 9.45am today a truck carrying some earthmoving equipment rolled over at a roundabout at the intersection of Ballina Rd and Oliver Ave, Goonellabah (Pineapple Rd intersection).

"Police were on scene at 9:46am after a truck has rolled over the roundabout on the corner of Oliver and Ballina Rd and the truck appears to have been carrying an excavator," the spokesman said.

"Fire & Rescue have been requested to attend as there is fuel on the road, Lismore City Council staff are also on their way to the crash, but ambulance are not needed."

The spokesman said police are have closed one eastbound lane.

"The other lane is open for traffic to get through slowly," he said.

"But traffic is slow between the Holland St roundabout on Ballina Rd through to the incident, so drivers are asked to take care and allow extra travel time."

fire truck highway crash lismore truck rollover
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Greta called out for photo fib

    Greta called out for photo fib
    • 16th Dec 2019 11:33 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Has Lismore City Council gone mad?'

        premium_icon 'Has Lismore City Council gone mad?'

        Letters to the Editor AN 'OLD racegoer" has slammed the council for its the decision to cancel the public holiday for the Lismore Cup.

        How you can get a sneak peek inside Lismore's new school

        premium_icon How you can get a sneak peek inside Lismore's new school

        News Are you curious about the progressive new school?

        Total fire ban in place with temps to nudge 40 degrees

        Total fire ban in place with temps to nudge 40 degrees

        News Temperatures are set to soar across the Northern Rivers today

        Changes to traffic conditions could lead to delays

        premium_icon Changes to traffic conditions could lead to delays

        News MOTORISTS could expect delays next week due to changed traffic conditions on the...