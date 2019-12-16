Two separate crashes cause highway delays

UPDATE 12.23pm: TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway is impacted in both directions due to a two car crash at the Richmond Hill turnoff.

At an earlier incident at the Pineapple Rd roundabout, the trailer of a truck overturned, causing traffic delays.

According to Livetraffic.com. around 12.14pm on Monday, two cars crashed at the corner of Richmond Hill Rd and Ballina Rd, Goonallabah.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended by no-one was injured.

"The people in the vehicles declined to be transported," he said.

It is understood police are in attendance.

Drivers are asked to take extra care when travelling along the Bruxner Hwy.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this morning.

A RMS spokesman said about 9.45am today a truck carrying some earthmoving equipment rolled over at a roundabout at the intersection of Ballina Rd and Oliver Ave, Goonellabah (Pineapple Rd intersection).

"Police were on scene at 9:46am after a truck has rolled over the roundabout on the corner of Oliver and Ballina Rd and the truck appears to have been carrying an excavator," the spokesman said.

"Fire & Rescue have been requested to attend as there is fuel on the road, Lismore City Council staff are also on their way to the crash, but ambulance are not needed."

The spokesman said police are have closed one eastbound lane.

"The other lane is open for traffic to get through slowly," he said.

"But traffic is slow between the Holland St roundabout on Ballina Rd through to the incident, so drivers are asked to take care and allow extra travel time."