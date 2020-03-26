Menu
TRUCK CRASH: Delays on Bruxner Highway at Casino

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Mar 2020 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:30 PM
UPDATE 3.15pm: A TRAFFIC Management Centre spokesman said traffic is affected after a truck crash on Centre St, Casino.

"The road is closed southbound and southbound motorists are being diverted via Stapleton Ave, Walker St, and Hare St to re-join the main road," he said.

"However, heavy vehicles are being escorted past the incident site.

Truck spills timber load in Centre St, Casino.
Truck spills timber load in Centre St, Casino. Josh Poowell-Fussell

"Lighter vehicles are being diverted.

"The truck has rolled over and lost a load of timber on the roadway.

"It's possible that while they salvage the truck and clean the area they might have to stop traffic intermittently, but at the moment traffic is being diverted."

 

ORIGINAL STORY: A TRUCK crash on the Bruxner Highway at Casino is causing delays for traffic this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened at Centre St (Bruxner Highway) just after 1pm.

"The truck has rolled over which has caused a lost load of timber on the highway," the report states.

"Heavy vehicles will be escorted past the incident site.

"Motorists are advised to expect intermittent stoppages for the truck salvage and clean up operation."

Southbound motorists can use Stapleton Ave, Walker St, Hare St to rejoin Centre St.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

There are currently moderate delays.

