TRUCK CRASH: Kyogle Rd to be closed for hours

Kyogle Rd west of Cawongla is blocked after an incident involving a truck this afternoon.

Kyogle Rd west of Cawongla is blocked after an incident involving a truck this afternoon. Kyogle Shire Council

KYOGLE Road is currently closed west of Cawongla after a truck incident.

Kyogle Shire Council was posted an image of the incident on social media, showing an oversized truck across a bend 300m west of Cawongla.

The council's general manager Graham Kennett said the truck had recently delivered material for one of the council's bridge projects before it became stuck on the bend.

It had no cargo at the time of the crash and the driver was uninjured.

"Coming around a tight bend... the wheels at the back of the truck have come off the road," he said.

But the incident, which took place shortly before 3pm, will likely see the road blocked for several hours.

Mr Kennett said staff had to wait for a crane to arrive to get the truck back on the road.

"Unfortunately, the road will need to be closed for probable about three hours," he said.

Mr Kennett said the council had notified schools and bus companies in the surrounding area.

He said motorists could use the alternate routes of Cawongla and Bentley Rds or Summerland Way to travel between the village and Kyogle.