Truck crash, fire closes Pacific Highway

A truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.

UPDATE, 6:50am: Police have confirmed this morning's truck crash was a single-vehicle incident with no fatalities.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Northbound motorists are being directed onto Parker Road, Wells Crossing and southbound motorists are being diverted to the Old Pacific Highway.

EARLIER: LIVE Traffic NSW is reporting a truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, approximately 11km south of Grafton.

The incident happened shortly after 5am this morning.

The highway is closed in the northbound direction and emergency services are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The truck was on fire earlier, but the flames have now been extinguished.

More information to come.