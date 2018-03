Emergency services are at the scene on a truck crash near Bangalow. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

A TRUCK crash this morning near Bangalow has forced the closure of an off-ramp on the Pacific Highway.

Live traffic NSW is reporting the northbound Pacific Highway off-ramp just east of the town has been closed.

Emergency services are on the scene as well as a tow truck.

A police source said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It is unknown how long the lane will be closed for.

More information to come.